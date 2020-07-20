Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THBIY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63.

Get Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment fund, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.