Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THBIY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63.
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.