TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.29 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TTEC by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

