Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.92

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 2156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $825,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 8,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $302,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,600 shares of company stock worth $3,225,324. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

