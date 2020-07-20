Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $47.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.55.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.