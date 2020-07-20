TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $134,243.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TriMas by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 105.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.