Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,180 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.80. 403,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,731,816. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

