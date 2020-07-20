Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.87 Million Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 115,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 115.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Cowen started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,332. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIOD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

