Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 31,917 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 2.27% of MTS Systems worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MTS Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 60,470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MTS Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MTS Systems by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after buying an additional 135,094 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of MTS Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 375,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MTS Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.90. 1,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,413. The stock has a market cap of $348.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.43. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

