Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.31

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.31 and last traded at $137.78, with a volume of 5561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.03.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Trex by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $890,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

