TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives $64.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 180,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,545. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

