Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $252.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.96. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 496.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

