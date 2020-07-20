Titan Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $85,846.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 86.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002528 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 909,716,292 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.