The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,024,400.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

