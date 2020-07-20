Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $116.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Texas Instruments traded as high as $135.89 and last traded at $135.66, with a volume of 55868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.89.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.79.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

