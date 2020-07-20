Tesla (TSLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSLA stock opened at $1,500.84 on Monday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,085.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.47.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.19.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

