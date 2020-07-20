Telsey Advisory Group Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $155.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $143.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

