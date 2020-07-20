Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

