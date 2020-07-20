Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

