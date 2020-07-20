Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.31. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.31 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,380 shares of company stock valued at $35,252,051 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.