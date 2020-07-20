Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Indl Alliance S upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.87.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

