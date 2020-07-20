Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 107.29 ($1.32).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 71 ($0.87) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Talktalk Telecom Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 77.40 ($0.95). 1,239,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.50 ($1.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $887.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Talktalk Telecom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Tristia Harrison purchased 223,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £198,510.05 ($244,290.00). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 1,000,000 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £860,000 ($1,058,331.28). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,991,694 shares of company stock worth $179,641,309.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

