TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $145.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,366. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.35. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $155.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $4,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

