Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.86 on Monday, hitting $302.67. 24,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.92. The company has a market cap of $287.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

