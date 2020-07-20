Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 6,325 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Walmart stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,834. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. The stock has a market cap of $373.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

