Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 8,381 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.