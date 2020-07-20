Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $7.36 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,000. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,569.85.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,516.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,333. The company has a market capitalization of $1,028.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.