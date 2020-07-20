Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 131,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,370. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

