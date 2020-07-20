Symmetry Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,789,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,901,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,156,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,844. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.