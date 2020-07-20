Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,299,000 after buying an additional 5,088,698 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,147,000 after buying an additional 1,538,984 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,007,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 217,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,416. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

