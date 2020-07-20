Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,614,372. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

