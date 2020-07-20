Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 5,710 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.79. 32,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,501. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

