Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,975,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,736 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 684.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,043,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 910,797 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,315,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after acquiring an additional 594,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 808.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 529,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.52. 1,655,200 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

