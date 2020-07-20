Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,636 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 133,186 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.36. 50,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

