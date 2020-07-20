Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 3,949 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $259.65. 10,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,272. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

