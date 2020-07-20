SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.39 million. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a net margin of 27.15%.

Shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR stock traded up $3.77 on Monday, hitting $39.78. 20,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,208. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

SWMAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

