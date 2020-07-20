SVB Leerink Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $110.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.23.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

