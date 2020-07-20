Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $74.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RTX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $62.20 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

