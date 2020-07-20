SunTrust Banks Trims Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Target Price to $12.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

RF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 381,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,111. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

