SunTrust Banks Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $115.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $119.76 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.