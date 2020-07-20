SunTrust Banks Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $92.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.06.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $77,351,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $41,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,696 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

