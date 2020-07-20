SunTrust Banks Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $250.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Cfra reduced their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.47.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.44. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $245.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in Linde by 6,162.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Linde by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 332,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.