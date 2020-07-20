SunTrust Banks Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $35.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 331.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 33.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 306.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.