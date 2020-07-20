Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce $23.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.19 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $302.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $464.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.13 million to $551.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $775.29 million, with estimates ranging from $579.70 million to $950.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

In other news, Director W Blake Baird purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at $322,073.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000.

SHO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 62,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

