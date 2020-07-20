StrongHands Market Cap Tops $423,687.46 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $423,687.46 and approximately $538.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,975,105,426 coins and its circulating supply is 16,561,911,072 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Graviex, Coindeal, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

