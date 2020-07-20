Streamr DATAcoin Price Tops $0.0764 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Gate.io. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.01855927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00193372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, Coinone, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Binance and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.