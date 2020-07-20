Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STOK. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

STOK opened at $27.14 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $901.51 million and a P/E ratio of -15.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $37,387.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $57,268.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $57,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,526 shares of company stock worth $1,023,872. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 979.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

