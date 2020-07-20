Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,256 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Dawson James raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. 170,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,672. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

