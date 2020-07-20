Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $964,024.71 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $964,024.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $988,261.71.

On Friday, June 19th, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $898,119.93.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Katrina Lake sold 44,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,083,271.20.

On Friday, May 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $816,039.61.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Katrina Lake sold 256,491 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $5,645,366.91.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.45 and a beta of 2.97. Stitch Fix Inc has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $30.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

