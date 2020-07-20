Stifel Nicolaus Raises JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $60.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.Com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.98.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.