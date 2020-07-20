StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $132.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $144.50 million. StarTek posted sales of $160.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $616.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.68 million to $621.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $659.21 million, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $660.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Csp Management Ltd bought 1,543,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of StarTek by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StarTek by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.99. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,493. StarTek has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $192.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

